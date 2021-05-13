Global Light Vehicle Airbag Fabric Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automobile Parts industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automobile Parts market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automobile Parts market covered in Chapter 12:

Holden

Magna International Inc.

Delphi Corporation

Magellan

Robert Bosch AG

Eaton Corp

ArvinMeritor, Inc.

Valeo

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Denso Corp

Visteon Corporation

Pioneer

Toyota

Exide

BMW

Dana Holding Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automobile Parts market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Brush Holders

Window lift motors

ABS

Cooling fans

Sun roof

Seat

Lift gate

Sliding doors

Wipers

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automobile Parts market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Automobile Parts Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automobile Parts

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automobile Parts industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automobile Parts Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automobile Parts Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automobile Parts Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automobile Parts Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automobile Parts Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automobile Parts Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automobile Parts

3.3 Automobile Parts Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automobile Parts

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automobile Parts

3.4 Market Distributors of Automobile Parts

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automobile Parts Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automobile Parts Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automobile Parts Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automobile Parts Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Brush Holders

4.3.2 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Window lift motors

4.3.3 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of ABS

4.3.4 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Cooling fans

4.3.5 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Sun roof

4.3.6 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Seat

4.3.7 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Lift gate

4.3.8 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Sliding doors

4.3.9 Global Automobile Parts Value and Growth Rate of Wipers

4.4 Global Automobile Parts Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automobile Parts Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automobile Parts Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automobile Parts Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automobile Parts Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Cars (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automobile Parts Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automobile Parts Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Automobile Parts Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automobile Parts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automobile Parts Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automobile Parts Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automobile Parts Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automobile Parts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automobile Parts Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automobile Parts Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automobile Parts Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automobile Parts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automobile Parts Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automobile Parts Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automobile Parts Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Parts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automobile Parts Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automobile Parts Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Automobile Parts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Automobile Parts Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Parts Sales,

..…continued.

