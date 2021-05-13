Global Bicycle Crankset Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Bicycle Crankset Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bicycle Crankset market covered in Chapter 4:

Campagnolo

Performance

Gary Fisher

Race Face

Giant

Problem Solvers

Blackspire

CeramicSpeed

Middleburn

SRAM

Mission

Brooks

Gipiemme

Sugino

Pyramid

Assos

Bontrager

GT

FSA

Bianchi

Cannondale

Profile Racing

Answer

Mongoose

Fulcrum

Shimano

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bicycle Crankset market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

160mm

170mm

180mm

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bicycle Crankset market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mountain Bike

Road Bike – Racing

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bicycle Crankset Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 160mm

1.5.3 170mm

1.5.4 180mm

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bicycle Crankset Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mountain Bike

1.6.3 Road Bike – Racing

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Bicycle Crankset Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bicycle Crankset Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bicycle Crankset Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bicycle Crankset Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bicycle Crankset

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bicycle Crankset

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bicycle Crankset Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Campagnolo

4.1.1 Campagnolo Basic Information

4.1.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Campagnolo Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Campagnolo Business Overview

4.2 Performance

4.2.1 Performance Basic Information

4.2.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Performance Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Performance Business Overview

4.3 Gary Fisher

4.3.1 Gary Fisher Basic Information

4.3.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Gary Fisher Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Gary Fisher Business Overview

4.4 Race Face

4.4.1 Race Face Basic Information

4.4.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Race Face Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Race Face Business Overview

4.5 Giant

4.5.1 Giant Basic Information

4.5.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Giant Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Giant Business Overview

4.6 Problem Solvers

4.6.1 Problem Solvers Basic Information

4.6.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Problem Solvers Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Problem Solvers Business Overview

4.7 Blackspire

4.7.1 Blackspire Basic Information

4.7.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Blackspire Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Blackspire Business Overview

4.8 CeramicSpeed

4.8.1 CeramicSpeed Basic Information

4.8.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 CeramicSpeed Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 CeramicSpeed Business Overview

4.9 Middleburn

4.9.1 Middleburn Basic Information

4.9.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Middleburn Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Middleburn Business Overview

4.10 SRAM

4.10.1 SRAM Basic Information

4.10.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 SRAM Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 SRAM Business Overview

4.11 Mission

4.11.1 Mission Basic Information

4.11.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Mission Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Mission Business Overview

4.12 Brooks

4.12.1 Brooks Basic Information

4.12.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Brooks Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Brooks Business Overview

4.13 Gipiemme

4.13.1 Gipiemme Basic Information

4.13.2 Bicycle Crankset Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Gipiemme Bicycle Crankset Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Gipiemme Business Overview

..…continued.

