Global Automotive Antenna Modem Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive Antenna Modem Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Antenna Modem market covered in Chapter 4:

ARRIS

Belkin

Motorola

Huawei

Technicolor

3Com

HP

Ericsson

Zoom Telephonics

Sumavision (Broadcom)

NETGEAR

Pace

Cisco

Casa Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Antenna Modem market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Synchronization Transmission

Asynchronism Transmission

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Antenna Modem market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Internal Antenna

External Antenna

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Antenna Modem Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Synchronization Transmission

1.5.3 Asynchronism Transmission

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Antenna Modem Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Internal Antenna

1.6.3 External Antenna

1.7 Automotive Antenna Modem Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Antenna Modem Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Antenna Modem Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Antenna Modem

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Antenna Modem

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Antenna Modem Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ARRIS

4.1.1 ARRIS Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ARRIS Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ARRIS Business Overview

4.2 Belkin

4.2.1 Belkin Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Belkin Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Belkin Business Overview

4.3 Motorola

4.3.1 Motorola Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Motorola Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Motorola Business Overview

4.4 Huawei

4.4.1 Huawei Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Huawei Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Huawei Business Overview

4.5 Technicolor

4.5.1 Technicolor Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Technicolor Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Technicolor Business Overview

4.6 3Com

4.6.1 3Com Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 3Com Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 3Com Business Overview

4.7 HP

4.7.1 HP Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 HP Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 HP Business Overview

4.8 Ericsson

4.8.1 Ericsson Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ericsson Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ericsson Business Overview

4.9 Zoom Telephonics

4.9.1 Zoom Telephonics Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Zoom Telephonics Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Zoom Telephonics Business Overview

4.10 Sumavision (Broadcom)

4.10.1 Sumavision (Broadcom) Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Sumavision (Broadcom) Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Sumavision (Broadcom) Business Overview

4.11 NETGEAR

4.11.1 NETGEAR Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 NETGEAR Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 NETGEAR Business Overview

4.12 Pace

4.12.1 Pace Basic Information

4.12.2 Automotive Antenna Modem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Pace Automotive Antenna Modem Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Pace Business Overview

..…continued.

