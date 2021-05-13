Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Exhaust Systems industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Exhaust Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Exhaust Systems market covered in Chapter 12:

Eberspacher, Faurecia

Friedrich Boysen

Sejong Industrial

Bosal International

Futaba Industrial

Tenneco

Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust System

Katcon

Chongqing Height Automobile Exhaust System

Yutaka Giken

Benteler International

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Exhaust Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Manifold

Connector

Exhaust Pipes and Elbows

Muffler

Stack Pipe or Tail Spout

Clamps

Resonators

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Exhaust Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Automotive Exhaust Systems Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Exhaust Systems

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Exhaust Systems industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Exhaust Systems Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Exhaust Systems Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Exhaust Systems

3.3 Automotive Exhaust Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Exhaust Systems

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Exhaust Systems

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Exhaust Systems

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Exhaust Systems Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate of Manifold

4.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate of Connector

4.3.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate of Exhaust Pipes and Elbows

4.3.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate of Muffler

4.3.5 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate of Stack Pipe or Tail Spout

4.3.6 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate of Clamps

4.3.7 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Value and Growth Rate of Resonators

4.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Exhaust Systems Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Exhaust Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Exhaust Systems Sa

..…continued.

