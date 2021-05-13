Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Environmental Testing Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Environmental Testing Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Environmental Testing Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Environmental Testing Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Organic Compounds

Microbiological Contaminants

Residue

Heavy Metal

Solids

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Soil

Water

Air

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AB Sciex

SGS S.A

Agilent Technologies

Asurequality Limited

Bureau Veritas

ALS Limited

R J Hill Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific SE

Romer Labs Diagnostic

Intertek Group

Tektronix

Oki Engineering

CCIC Southern Testing Co., Ltd

TÜV SÜD

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Environmental Testing Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Environmental Testing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Environmental Testing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Environmental Testing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Environmental Testing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Environmental Testing Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Environmental Testing Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Organic Compounds

2.2.3 Residue

2.2.4 Heavy Metal

2.2.5 Solids

2.3 Environmental Testing Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Environmental Testing Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Soil

2.4.2 Water

2.4.3 Air

2.5 Environmental Testing Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Environmental Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

