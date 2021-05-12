Plant-based Meal Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global plant-based meal market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Plant-based Meal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Plant-based Dairy, Plant-based Meat, Plant-based Milk, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other plant-based meal market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Covered in the Plant-based Meal Market Report:

Sun Brothers, LLC

Eden Foods Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Unilever

The Kellogg Company

Beyond Meat

SunOpta

Kerry Group plc.

Cargill

The Campbell Soup Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Danone S.A The global plant-based meal market size is set to experience a period of dynamic growth as a result of growing preference for veganism around the world, as per the Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Plant-based Meal Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Plant-based Dairy, Plant-based Meat, Plant-based Milk, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Veganism entails absolute renunciation of animal-based foods and beverages and strict consumption of naturally-derived food and beverage products. This way of life is being increasingly adopted around the world as people have become more aware of animal cruelty involved in meat production as well as the environmental benefits of veganism. According to data published by the Vegan Society, only 40% of the global population will consume meat by 2040, while the rest will prefer lab-created meat and vegan meat products. Furthermore, researchers at the University of Oxford found that a global shift towards plant-based diet can help avoid climate change-induced damages worth USD 1.5 trillion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 67%. Thus, rising tide of veganism will augur well for the market in the foreseeable future. The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Analysis for Plant-based Meal Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Plant-based Meal Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Plant-based Meal Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Plant-based Meal Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

