Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2021 Global Trends, Key Company Profiles, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market size is expected to showcase a considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributed to the rising incidence of child birth defects and the growing awareness regarding consumption of supplements that is likely to boost the adoption of advanced prenatal vitamin supplements across the globe. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest upcoming report, titled, “Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules, Gummies), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Online Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

Prenatal vitamin supplements are primarily types of supplements that are consumed by women before, during, and after pregnancy. They aid in maintaining proper health of the mother and baby as they provide the required nutrition required to maintain optimum health. The stressed and sedentary lifestyle of the pregnant women is expected to propel the demand for advanced vitamin supplements across the globe.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for prenatal vitamin supplements report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Cases of Child Birth Defects to Surge Demand

Lack of proper nutrition and healthcare services in less developed regions is leading to a steep rise in the rate of child birth defects across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Sudan is believed to have the most birth defects with over 82 per 1000 births, whereas France has 39.7, the lowest number amongst 193 countries. The rising cases of birth defects are expected to propel the demand for advanced prenatal vitamin supplements. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming vitamin supplements during pregnancy is expected to bode well for the growth of the global prenatal vitamin supplements market in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Hectic Lifestyle of Working Women in North America to Propel Demand

Among all the regions, North America is likely to gain momentum in the global prenatal vitamin supplements market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the hectic lifestyle of working women that favors the demand for innovative prenatal vitamin supplements in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by high disposable income of the working population that is expected to boost the spending on prenatal vitamin supplements in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on R&D Activities to Develop Advanced Supplements & Boost Sales Revenue

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their presence by focusing on R&D activities to develop advanced prenatal vitamin supplements to cater to the growing demand globally. Additionally, key players are adopting strategies such as facility expansion, partnership, and collaboration to gain a competitive edge over their rivals that will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development

September 2020 – Perelel, a leading DTC supplement brand, announces its entry into the lucrative supplements market. The company is aiming to consolidate its position with a focus on millennial moms.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

Country Life, LLC

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Direct Relief

Garden of Life

New Chapter, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Nordic Naturals

The Procter & Gamble Co.

TherapeuticsMD Inc

