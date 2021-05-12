Polyimide Films Market Size, Growth Rate, Key Company Share, Regional Outlook, Business Insights, Competitive Analysis And Global Industry Forecast To 2028

The global polyimide films market is set to gain impetus from their possession of excellent physical, electrical, and chemical properties. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Polyimide Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Flexible printed circuit, Wire & cable, Pressure sensitive tape, Specialty fabricated product, Motor/Generator, Others), By End-Use (Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Labeling, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further states that polyimide films have high flexibility and are lightweight. They are extensively used in the electronic industry for digital semiconductors, chips, and cables.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is affected a wide range of industries negatively. It has disrupted supply chains because of the complete shutdown of warehouses and factories across the globe. Also, transportation of raw materials to manufacture a certain type of chemical is becoming difficult under the current circumstances. We are authentic elaborate reports providing elaborate information about the effects of this pandemic on every market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Aerospace Industry to Bolster Growth

The increasing demand for flexible printed circuits is set to propel the polyimide films market growth in the coming years. Flexible printed circuits are commonly known as flex circuits. Being lightweight and flexible, they are considered to be an ideal choice in the consumer electronics industry for the manufacturing of mobile phones and next-generation flexible displays. They are also used in automobiles. Apart from that, polyimide films provide thermal resistance in high heat applications and hence are used in the aerospace sector. The usage of polyimide films is likely to surge in the near future because of the expansion of the aerospace and electronics industries worldwide. However, the processing of these films involves high costs. It may hinder growth.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Stoked by Rising Automotive Production

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate the largest polyimide films market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the major contributions of India and China. The rising investments by regulatory bodies in the defense & aerospace industry will spur growth in this region. Besides, the increasing production of automotive is set to drive the demand for polyimide films.

North America, on the other hand, is likely to grow significantly because of the ongoing technological development in the U.S. to manufacture novel colorless polyimide films. This is mainly occurring because of the increasing evolution of optoelectronic engineering in this region. Europe is set to remain in the second position because of the increasing demand from the automobile industry. Lastly, the rising usage of various electronics products would accelerate growth in the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The market for polyimide films contains a large number of manufacturers that are mainly focusing on developing state-of-the-art products to cater to the high demand from consumers. A few others are trying to increase their production capacity of polyimide films to compete with their rivals. Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2019 : Kolon Industries based in South Korea started the mass production of colorless and optically transparent polyimide (CPI) films. It can supply these films for usage in approximately 10 million foldable phones. The company aims to increase competition and to overcome its shortcomings.

: Kolon Industries based in South Korea started the mass production of colorless and optically transparent polyimide (CPI) films. It can supply these films for usage in approximately 10 million foldable phones. The company aims to increase competition and to overcome its shortcomings. April 2019: Kaneka recently developed a super heat-resistant polyimide film named Pixeo１SR for high frequency and high-speed 5G. It will be deployed by the end of 2020 in the flexible printed circuit board for smartphones.

A list of all the renowned polyimide films manufacturers operating in the global market:

DuPont

Toray Industries, Inc.

SKC Kolon PI

Kaneka Corporation

Ube Industries LTD

Taimide Tech Inc.

Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc.

Shinmax Technology Ltd.

FLEXcon Company Inc.

Saint-Gobain SA

Other prominent companies

