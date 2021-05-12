Global IO-Link Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the IO-Link market will register a 13.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3772.3 million by 2025, from $ 2299.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IO-Link business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IO-Link market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IO-Link, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IO-Link market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IO-Link companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

IO-Link Master

IO-Link Sensor

Other

The segment of IO-link sensor holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 41%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Industrial Automation

Food & Beverage Industry

Control Cabinets

Other

The industrial automation holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 69% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

Turck

Ifm Electronic

Rockwell Automation

Baumer Group

Bosch Rexforth

SICK

Balluff

WAGO

Murrelektronik

Beckhoff

Datalogic

Carlo Gavazzi

Wenglor

Pepperl+Fuchs

Weidmüller

Omron

Belden

MESCO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IO-Link market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IO-Link market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IO-Link players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IO-Link with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IO-Link submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

