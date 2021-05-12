Global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Full Service PEO

ASO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Small Businesses

Medium Businesses

Large Businesses

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Total HR

Insperity

Paychex

TEL Staffing & HR

TriNet

Group Management Services (GMS)

Oasis Outsourcing

Alcott HR

Ahead Human Resources

Abel

Acadia HR

AccessPoint

Solid Business Solutions

Premier Employer Services

FrankCrum

Employer Solutions Group

XcelHR

CoAdvantage

Emplicity

Synergy HR

Justworks

OneSource Business Solutions

Resource Management Inc

Pinnacle PEO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Service PEO

2.3 PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Businesses

2.4.2 Medium Businesses

2.4.3 Large Businesses

2.5 PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global PEOs (Professional Employer Organizations) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

