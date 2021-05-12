Global Airborne SATCOM TerminalsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Airborne SATCOM Terminals market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Airborne SATCOM Terminals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Airborne SATCOM Terminals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Airborne SATCOM Terminals, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Airborne SATCOM Terminals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Airborne SATCOM Terminals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Ka-band

Ku-band

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Defence

Media

Communication

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aselsan A.S.

Viasat, Inc

Thales Group

Cobham PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Harris Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Hughes Network System

Gilat Satellite Networks

Smiths Group PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Orbit Communication System Ltd

Raytheon Company

Norsat International Inc

Teledyne Defense Electronics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Astronics Corporation

Iridium Communications Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Airborne SATCOM Terminals market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Airborne SATCOM Terminals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Airborne SATCOM Terminals players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airborne SATCOM Terminals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Airborne SATCOM Terminals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Airborne SATCOM Terminals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ka-band

2.3 Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Airborne SATCOM Terminals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Defence

2.4.2 Media

2.4.3 Communication

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Airborne SATCOM Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

