Silica Sand Market 2021 Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2024

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Silica Sand market for 2018-2023.Silica sand is granular material that contains quartz and minute amounts of coal, clay and other minerals. It is also known as quartz sand and industrial sand, and is largely used in several construction applications. The presence of silica sand on metal materials can be a source of crevice corrosion on those metals. Silica sand is mechanically and chemically purified quartz sand, from which various products are created through hydro classification or thermal treatment.Silica sand is used for a variety of industrial applications depending on the grain size, refractories, texture and shape of the sample to be used. Applications can range from use as a building product and abrasive, to glass making and even in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells.SCR-Sibelco, US Silica Holdings, Emerge Energy Services are the market leader and they occupied about 24% of the whole market. The residential portable petrol market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and United States, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include Fairmount Santrol, Badger Mining Corporation, Hi-Crush Partners, Saint Gobain, Mitsubishi Corporation, Toyota Tsusho, Pioneer Natural Resources, Tochu, Euroquarz GmbH and so on.The whole market is growing fast due to the development of frac sand. The product is mainly used in hydraulic fracturing, glassmaking and foundry industry.Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. In addition, due to the decrease of the oil price, the downstream demand increase much slower than before and it led to the decrease of the price.Over the next five years, projects that Silica Sand will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 14200 million by 2023, from US$ 11300 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Silica Sand Market Report are:-

SCR-Sibelco

US Silica Holdings

Emerge Energy Services

Fairmount Santrol

Badger Mining Corporation

Hi-Crush Partners

Saint Gobain

Mitsubishi Corporation

Toyota Tsusho

Pioneer Natural Resources

Tochu

EUROQUARZ GmbH



What are the product type Covered in Silica Sand Market 2020?

Below 70 mesh

70-100 mesh

100-120 mesh

120-200mesh

Above 200mesh

What are the end users/application Covered in Silica Sand Market 2020?

Glass Industry

Gas and Oil Industry (hydraulic fracturing)

Foundry Industry

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Others



Which Regions are Covered and what are the Silica Sand Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

