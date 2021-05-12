Gel Coats and Pigments Market 2021 Global Future Growth, Leading Players, Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Gel Coats and Pigments Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Gel Coats and Pigments Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Gel Coats and Pigments Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Gel Coats and Pigments market for 2018-2023.Gel coats and pigment are specialized polyester or vinyl ester resin formulations that are formulated as an in-mold coating to provide appealing cosmetics and protect the underlying laminate. Gel coat is typically sprayed in a mold and the structural laminate, or cast polymer matrix, applied behind the gel coat surface in either open molding or closed molding processes.China is an important market, and there are dozens of producers located in China, like Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical and Zhenjiang Leader Composite etc.Polyester resin gelcoat occupies for the biggest market share as it is widely used in marine, wind energy, construction and transportation industries. Vinyl ester resin gelcoat is the second largest segment, due the growing marine industry in North America, Korea, Japan and China; the epoxy resin gelcoat develops fast, driven by the demand from budding wind energy and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, and Middle East.Over the next five years, projects that Gel Coats and Pigments will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 900 million by 2023, from US$ 670 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Gel Coats and Pigments Market Report are:-

Ashland Performance Materials

BUFA GumbH

HK Research Corporation

Polynt – Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Nuplex Industries

Aliancys

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technology

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Zhejiang Leader Composite



What Is the scope Of the Gel Coats and Pigments Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gel Coats and Pigments market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Gel Coats and Pigments Market 2020?

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other Type

What are the end users/application Covered in Gel Coats and Pigments Market 2020?

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

Others



What are the key segments in the Gel Coats and Pigments Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Gel Coats and Pigments market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Gel Coats and Pigments market forecast to 2024.

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Gel Coats and Pigments Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

