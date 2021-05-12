Drawer Slides Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Growth, Key Players, Share, Revenue, Trends, Organizations Size, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast to 2024

Global Drawer Slides Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Drawer Slides Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Drawer Slides Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Drawer Slides Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Drawer Slides market for 2018-2023.Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.A critical factor for growth in Asia region is availability of raw materials at lower prices coupled with the presence of large number of suppliers and producers. China is anticipated to lead growth of the Asia Pacific market over the next six years. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.Cash drawers in every house and retail stores require ball bearing slides. The increasing use of ATM machines, gaming machines, ticket machines, food and drink dispensing equipment which needs drawer slides are expected to contribute to the market growth. Stainless steel slides for harsh environments such as laboratories, clean rooms, chemical storage, locker rooms, food preparation and horticulture are witnessing high demand and the trend is expected to continue in the long run. However, fluctuation in steel prices which is a major raw material used in manufacturing of slides poses a challenge to drawer slides market. Over the last few years, fluctuations in steel prices had a negative impact on the market.Over the next five years, projects that Drawer Slides will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6540 million by 2023, from US$ 4740 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Drawer Slides Market Report are:-

Blum Inc

Hettich

Accuride

GRASS

Häfele

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Taiming

SACA Precision

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Salice

Generdevice

Jonathan



What Is the scope Of the Drawer Slides Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Drawer Slides market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Drawer Slides Market 2020?

Light Duty Slides (Load Rating less than 75 lbs)

Medium Duty Slides (between 75 lbs and 120 lbs)

Heavy Duty Slides (120 lbs and 200 lbs)

Very Heavy Duty Slides (200 lbs and 500 lbs)

Extra Heavy Duty Slides (over 500 lbs)

What are the end users/application Covered in Drawer Slides Market 2020?

Industrial

Furniture

Home Appliances

IT

Transport and Automotive

Others



What are the key segments in the Drawer Slides Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Drawer Slides market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Drawer Slides market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Drawer Slides Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Drawer Slides Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Drawer Slides Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Drawer Slides Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Drawer Slides Segment by Type

2.3 Drawer Slides Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Drawer Slides Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Drawer Slides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Drawer Slides Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Drawer Slides Segment by Application

2.5 Drawer Slides Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Drawer Slides Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Drawer Slides Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Drawer Slides Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Drawer Slides by Players

3.1 Global Drawer Slides Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Drawer Slides Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Drawer Slides Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Drawer Slides Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Drawer Slides Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Drawer Slides Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Drawer Slides Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Drawer Slides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Drawer Slides Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Drawer Slides Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Drawer Slides by Regions

4.1 Drawer Slides by Regions

4.1.1 Global Drawer Slides Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Drawer Slides Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Drawer Slides Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Drawer Slides Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Drawer Slides Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Drawer Slides Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Drawer Slides Distributors

10.3 Drawer Slides Customer

11 Global Drawer Slides Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

