Rubber Gloves Market Share, Size, 2021 Industry Growth, Business Revenue, Future Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Rubber Gloves market for 2018-2023.Rubber gloves, as the name implies, are gloves made of various types of rubbers, either in a combination with other materials, such as textiles, plastics, or only rubber. They cover a wide range of applications, ranging from medical gloves to utility gloves for almost any kind of work.This type of gloves can be supported, meaning they have a rubber coating under a textile or knit underlying layer, or unsupported, meaning they are made of rubber only. The most common application for rubber gloves is chemical protection while working with dangerous substances such as oils, acids or hazardous solvents. They can also be worn during dishwashing, as they can protect the skin and hands from the detergent. Rubber gloves can also be used while working in care center when treating young children or older people, specifically when dealing with fecal matter or urine.The technical barriers of rubber gloves are relatively low, and the rubber gloves market concentration degree is lower. The supply of the rubber gloves is concentrated in the China and Southeast Asia regions such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The four countries totally produce about 95% of the total rubber gloves in 2017.Driven by the global annual consumption of medical examination and surgical gloves from the healthcare industries, as well as the greater demand of cleanroom gloves from manufacturing industries, the demand of rubber gloves is largely concentrated in the developed countries. USA, Europe and Japan are dominating the market consume, with more than 74% sales share in these three countries, although they only make up around 20% of the world total population. However, in recent years, China, India, and other developing countries are catching up, as their populations grow rapidly and expenditure on healthcare also sees an upward trend. It is thus believed that the future growth of the market will be mostly driven by the developing countries.The industry can be further classified as Natural Rubber (NR) gloves and Synthetic Rubber (SR) gloves. Latex rubber gloves were once the most popular type of rubber gloves in the market. However, they have been gradually substituted by different types of synthetic rubber gloves because people get allergic to latex rubber. In 2017, Nitrile Gloves takes more market share, with about 46.49% and 106126 Million Pieces output.Over the next five years, projects that Rubber Gloves will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7300 million by 2023, from US$ 4470 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Rubber Gloves Market Report are:-

Top Glove

Kossan

Supermax

Hartalega

Sempermed

YTY Group

Tan Sin Lian

Riverstone

Rubbercare

Ansell

DPL

Kanam Latex

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries

Yuyuan

Dayu

Xingyu

Haojie

Suzhou Colour-way

Dengsheng

Hongyu

Tianjiao Nanyang

Baimei



Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Others

Household

Industrial

Healthcare

Others



North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Rubber Gloves Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rubber Gloves Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Rubber Gloves Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rubber Gloves Segment by Type

2.3 Rubber Gloves Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Rubber Gloves Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Rubber Gloves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Rubber Gloves Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Rubber Gloves Segment by Application

2.5 Rubber Gloves Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Rubber Gloves Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Rubber Gloves Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Rubber Gloves Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Rubber Gloves by Players

3.1 Global Rubber Gloves Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Rubber Gloves Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Rubber Gloves Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Rubber Gloves Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Rubber Gloves Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Rubber Gloves Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Rubber Gloves Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Rubber Gloves Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Rubber Gloves by Regions

4.1 Rubber Gloves by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rubber Gloves Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Rubber Gloves Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Rubber Gloves Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Rubber Gloves Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Rubber Gloves Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Rubber Gloves Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Rubber Gloves Distributors

10.3 Rubber Gloves Customer

11 Global Rubber Gloves Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

