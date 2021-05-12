Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone ArchitectureMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Short-Range

Wide-Range

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Mining

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nokia

Vodafone

Ericsson

Huawei

Sprint

AT&T

Telefónica

Verizon

Telstra

BT Group

Telus

Rogers

Etisalat

Singtel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Short-Range

2.2.2 Short-Range

2.3 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing

2.4.2 Energy and Utilities

….. continued

