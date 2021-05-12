Global AI Training Data Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the AI Training Data market will register in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI Training Data business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI Training Data market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI Training Data, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI Training Data market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI Training Data companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Text

Image/Video

Audio

Segmentation by Application:

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Google, LLC (Kaggle)

Deep Vision Data

Appen Limited

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cogito Tech LLC

Samasource Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Alegion

Scale AI, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI Training Data market size by key regions/countries, type and application.

To understand the structure of AI Training Data market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI Training Data players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI Training Data with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI Training Data submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI Training Data Market Size 2021-2025

2.1.2 AI Training Data Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 AI Training Data Segment by Type

2.2.1 Text

2.2.2 Image/Video

2.2.3 Audio

2.3 AI Training Data Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global AI Training Data Market Size Market Share by Type (2021-2025)

2.3.2 Global AI Training Data Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2025)

2.4 AI Training Data Segment by Application

2.4.1 IT

….. continued

