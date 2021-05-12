Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Global Business Trends, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Forecast to 2027

The rising prevalence of chronic myeloid leukemia is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Therapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”The increasing R&D activities are likely to enable speedy expansion of the market.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/chronic-myeloid-leukemia-treatment-market-103094

Market Driver :

Rising Cases of Cancer to Propel Market

The growing incidence of cancers around the world is expected to spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International 2018, leukemia accounts for 2.6% of all the cancer cases globally. Moreover, the growing awareness about cancer is expected to further enhance the growth of the market. The rising technological advancements are predicted to augment the healthy growth of the market. Similarly, the introduction of novel therapiesto treat CML is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of Sprycel (dasatinib) is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, in December 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company received positive CHMP recommendations for the use of Sprycel (dasatinib) in pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia as well as for children suffering from CML.

However, the high cost of chronic myeloid leukemia treatment and its side effects is expected to dampen the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Developing Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost Market in North America

Geographically, the chronic myeloid leukemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. The growing awareness about leukemia is expected to further augment the growth of the market in North America. The growing prevalence of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is expected to spur the demand of the market in the region. Moreover, the growing adoption of technologically advanced products is also expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in North America. Europe is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of the CML in the European countries. The rising healthcare expenditure by the European Commission is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of CML in the region. The rising purchasing power of the countries is expected to have a tremendous impact on the market in the region. The rising adoption of innovative therapies and insurance policies are expected to create opportunities for the market in the region.

Key Development :

January 2017: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This new development will transform the company’s global oncology portfolio.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market:

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Incyte

Biopath Holdings Inc.

Stragen Pharma SA

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

