Sphygmomanometer Market Research and Clinical Advancements 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension and ischemic heart diseases is expected to bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Sphygmomanometer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Mercury Sphygmomanometer, Aneroid Sphygmomanometer, Digital Sphygmomanometer), By Operations (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Configuration (Portable, Desk Mounted, Floor Standing, Wall Mounted), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The growing technological advancement in wireless sphygmomanometers is predicted to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The coronavirus incident has brought the world to an unanticipated halt. We comprehend that this health disaster has destructively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sphygmomanometer-market-102818

The report on the sphygmomanometer marketencompasses:

Exceptional insights into the market

In-depth researchof the segments

Crucial drivers and restraints

Main regions dominating the market

Data about industry players

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/sphygmomanometer-market-102818

Market Driver :

Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Encourage Growth

The rising cases of cardiovascular diseases and ischemic heart diseases are expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, an estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide had hypertension and cardiovascular disease (CVDs) is the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. The surging geriatric population is expected to spur lucrative business opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities in hospitals are likely to have an excellent effect on the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the introduction of innovative devices by eminent players can further benefit the market in the near future. For instance, in May 2017, iHealth Labs Inc announced the release of iHealth Clear, a voice-supported smart blood pressure monitor (BPM). The smart advanced device reveals results by comparing it on the display chart without the need for additional analysis.

Nonetheless, the growing concerns regarding the precision of sphygmomanometer are expected to inhibit the growth of the market. The stringent regulations for the approval of medical devices can further dampen the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis :

Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure to Influence Market in North America

Geographically, the sphygmomanometer market iscategorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure. The increasing awareness abouthealth-related issues is expected to promote the speedy growth of the market. The high incidence rate of chronic diseases is expected to bode well for the market. The rising adoption of technologically advanced products is expected to drive the global market in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to account for the maximum share owing to the introduction of innovative medical devices. The growing elderly population is expected to further enhance the growth of the market in Europe.

Key Development :

January 2019: Omron Healthcare, Inc. announced the launch of the first wearable blood pressure monitor HeartGuide in the US. It is an oscillometric blood pressure monitor in the design of a wristwatch which has received 510K FDA clearance as a medical device.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Sphygmomanometer Market:

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

AmbulanceMed

ACOMA Medical Industry Co., Ltd

American Diagnostic Corporation

Amico Group of Companies

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Ciga Healthcare

Holtex

Microlife Corporation

Timesco Healthcare Ltd

Bremed Ltd

iHealth Labs Inc.

Click here to Enquire before buying

RELATED REPORT:

Cancer Biomarkers Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.