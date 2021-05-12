Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
RFID
Holograms
Biometrics
Security Print
Software
Taggants (Other)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Tax Stamps
IDs, Cards & Secure Docs
Jewelry & Luxury Goods
Pharmaceuticals
Currency
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Advanced Track & Trace
De La Rue
Alien Technology
Applied DNA Sciences
ATL Corp
AlpVision
Datamax-O’Nei
Atlantic Zeiser
DSS
Authentix
Impinj
Microtag Temed
InkSure Technologies
Edaps Overseas
Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)
FNMT – RCM
Oberthur Technologies
IAI
EM Microelectronic
Morpho
SICPA Security Solutions
U-NICA Group
Prooftag
WISeKey
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Segment by Type
2.2.1 RFID
2.2.3 Biometrics
2.2.4 Security Print
2.2.5 Software
2.2.6 Taggants (Other)
2.3 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Segment by Application
2.4.1 Tax Stamps
2.4.2 IDs, Cards & Secure Docs
2.4.3 Jewelry & Luxury Goods
2.4.4 Pharmaceuticals
2.4.5 Currency
2.5 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
