Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

RFID

Holograms

Biometrics

Security Print

Software

Taggants (Other)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Tax Stamps

IDs, Cards & Secure Docs

Jewelry & Luxury Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Currency

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Advanced Track & Trace

De La Rue

Alien Technology

Applied DNA Sciences

ATL Corp

AlpVision

Datamax-O’Nei

Atlantic Zeiser

DSS

Authentix

Impinj

Microtag Temed

InkSure Technologies

Edaps Overseas

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D)

FNMT – RCM

Oberthur Technologies

IAI

EM Microelectronic

Morpho

SICPA Security Solutions

U-NICA Group

Prooftag

WISeKey

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Segment by Type

2.2.1 RFID

2.2.2 RFID

2.2.3 Biometrics

2.2.4 Security Print

2.2.5 Software

2.2.6 Taggants (Other)

2.3 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Tax Stamps

2.4.2 IDs, Cards & Secure Docs

2.4.3 Jewelry & Luxury Goods

2.4.4 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.5 Currency

2.5 Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting & Product Security Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

