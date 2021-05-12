Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Private Cloud-based DNS
Public Cloud-based DNS
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
SMEs
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Baidu
TCPWave
Microsoft
Alicloud
Huawei Cloud
Google
Cisco Systems
Tencent Cloud
BlueCat Networks
Infoblox
VeriSign
Neustar
CloudFlare
EfficientIP
INVETICO
GigaLayer
CDNetworks
Oracle
ApplianSys
Akamai
Men and Mice
DNSFilter
Rackspace
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development
.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Private Cloud-based DNS
2.2.2 Public Cloud-based DNS
2.3 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 SMEs
2.4.2 Large Enterprises
2.5 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) by Players
3.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….. continued
