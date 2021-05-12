Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Private Cloud-based DNS

Public Cloud-based DNS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Baidu

TCPWave

Microsoft

Alicloud

Huawei Cloud

Google

Cisco Systems

Tencent Cloud

BlueCat Networks

Infoblox

VeriSign

Neustar

CloudFlare

EfficientIP

INVETICO

GigaLayer

CDNetworks

Oracle

ApplianSys

Akamai

Men and Mice

DNSFilter

Rackspace

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development

.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Private Cloud-based DNS

2.3 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMEs

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) by Players

3.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cloud Domain Name System (DNS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….. continued

