Albumin Market Demand and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects

The global albumin market is likely to gain traction from the rising usage of recombinant DNA technology to safely produce significant proteins and other components in the laboratory setting. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Albumin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Human Serum Albumin (HSA), Recombinant Albumin, and Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA)), By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Research) By End User (Hospital & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further states that the albumin market size was USD 4.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Development of Fractionation Facilitiesto Skyrocket Demand

Usage of protein is upsurging day by day owing to their possession of several advantages. They are mainly used in the development of crucial drugs. Italy, the U.S., and Belgium, for instance, are exhibiting high demand for protein. It is, in turn, leading to the construction ofmultiple fractionation facilities for keeping up with the demand and supply balance. These facilities help in fragmenting plasma into albumin and other components. Development of such facilities is aiding the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in creating state-of-the-art productsfor research, diagnostics, and therapeutics applications. However, unavailability of therapeutic products may hinder market growth.

Segment-

Therapeutic Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Prevalence of Hypovolemia

Based on application, the market is grouped into diagnostics, research, and therapeutics. Amongst these, the therapeutics segment held 66.4% albumin market share in 2018. This segment is likely to remain in the dominant position throughout the forecast period stoked by the increasing prevalence of hypovolemia and other similar disorders. Therefore, the sales of drugs for treating these disorders are also rising. Companies, such as CSL Limited and Takeda are the major contributors to growth of this segment by developing innovative plasma-derived products. Several pharmaceutical, as well as biotechnology companies are also investing huge sums in research and development activities to unveil new therapeutic products.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Sales of Drugs in China to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific generated USD 2.39 billion in 2018 in terms of albumin market revenue. This growth is mainly attributable to the expansion of plasma fractionation facilities, as well as increasing sale of drugs in China. The country is considered to house the largest market because it has imposed high prices on its products. In North America and Europe, the market is likely to experience a comparatively lower CAGR fueled by the availability of drugs and the existence of unique healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape-

Major companies in the Global Albumin Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Healthcare Industry.

Major Players Aim to Acquire Other Companies to Strengthen Position

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. CSL Limited is one of the leading organizations possessing around 30% of the global market share. This growth is attributable to the organization’s adoption of the acquisition strategy with several China-based companies. Other, namely, Grifols, S.A. and Takeda are persistently investing huge sums in research and development activities to open new facilities. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

October 2017 : Green Cross Biotherapeutics Inc. started a new innovative biomanufacturing facility in North America and Montreal. It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and produces plasma-derived products, especially for albumin and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg).

: Green Cross Biotherapeutics Inc. started a new innovative biomanufacturing facility in North America and Montreal. It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and produces plasma-derived products, especially for albumin and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). October 2017: The U.S. FDA approved LUCICA glycated albumin–L, an in-vitro diagnostic assay kit meant for glycated albumin. It was developed by Asahi Kasei Pharma.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent companies operating in the albumin market. They are as follows:

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma AG

Biotest AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Merck KGaA

Grifols, S.A

Seracare Life Sciences

Novozymes

Other prominent players

Strategic Recommendations

