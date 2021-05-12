Global and United States Contactless Payments Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

Segmentation by Type:
Payment Terminal Solution
Transaction Management
Security and Fraud Management
Hosted Point-of-sale
Analytics
Segmentation by Application
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Transportation
Hospitality
Government
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/players in the market.
Ingenico Group
Heartland Payment Systems
Verifone Systems
On Track Innovations
Oberthur Technologies
Inside Secure
Giesecke & Devrient
Proxama
Gemalto
Wirecard
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size and Forecast 2015-2025
2.1.2 Contactless Payments Market Size and Forecast by Region (2015-2025)
2.2 United States Contactless Payments Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3 Contactless Payments Segment by Type
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Payment Terminal Solution
3.1.2 Transaction Management
3.1.3 Security and Fraud Management
3.1.4 Hosted Point-of-sale
3.1.5 Analytics
3.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3.2.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
3.2.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Forecast by Type, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
3.3 United States Contactless Payments Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
3.3.1 United States Contactless Payments Market Size by Type, 2015-2020 ($ millions)
….continued
