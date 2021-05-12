lobal Waste Management Service Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Waste Management Service market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Waste Management Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Food Waste Management

Industrial Plastic Waste Management

E-Waste Management

Business Waste Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Veolia Environnement

Covanta Holding

Suez Environnement

Republic Services

Stericycle

Waste Management

WM Intellectual Property Holdings

Clean Harbors

Progressive Waste Solutions

ADS Waste Holdings

China Recyling Development

Cawleys

Biffa

Remondis

Shirai

Kayama

Recology Inc

New COOP Tianbao

Parc

Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc

The Waste Company

Food Surplus Management Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste Management Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Waste Management Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste Management Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste Management Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Waste Management Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste Management Service Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Waste Management Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Waste Management Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Landfill

2.2.2 Landfill

2.2.3 Incineration

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Waste Management Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Waste Management Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Waste Management Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Waste Management Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food Waste Management

2.4.2 Industrial Plastic Waste Management

2.4.3 E-Waste Management

2.4.4 Business Waste Management

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Waste Management Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Waste Management Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Waste Management Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Waste Management Service by Players

3.1 Global Waste Management Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Waste Management Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Waste Management Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Waste Management Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….. continued

