The global ”blood cell separation market“ size is forecast to flourish due to the increasing geriatric population across the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Blood Cell Separation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), By Technique (Centrifugation-based Cell Isolation, Surface marker-based Cell Isolation, Filtration-based Cell Isolation), By Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, In-vitro Diagnostics), By End-User (Research Laboratories & Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further provides information abouthow the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among people is increasing the significance of the blood cell separation process.

The COVID-19 pandemic is specifically affecting the healthcare sector. Owing to the rapid scarcity of resources in hospitals due to the amplifying number of COVID-19 cases, patients thatare in need of treatment for diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes,are not receiving the health services and medicines they need. Nations worldwide are struggling to identify solutions to such challenges.At Fortune Business Insights, we are analyzing such scenarios to find the right solutions and delivering actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports.

Global Blood Cell Separation Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market.

Industry Developments-

In November 2019 , MicroMedicine, Inc., a life sciences technology company, launched its patented automated, microfluidics-based technology at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting.

, MicroMedicine, Inc., a life sciences technology company, launched its patented automated, microfluidics-based technology at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) meeting. In May 2019 , Akadeum Life Sciences launched seven new products at the Immunology 2019 Conference in San Diego based on the microbubble technology, which uses buoyancy to gently separate cells of interest within the tube.

, Akadeum Life Sciences launched seven new products at the Immunology 2019 Conference in San Diego based on the microbubble technology, which uses buoyancy to gently separate cells of interest within the tube. In February 2019, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) launched a magnetic cell separation kit, which is used by researchers and medical practitioners in separating different types of cells for analysis and study.

Highlights of the Report:

The report comprises segmentation of the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/blood-cell-separation-market-103347

Increasing Elderly Population Worldwide to Drive Growth

According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) on aging and health, by 2050, the number of people aged 60 years and above will reach 22% from 12% in 2015. The high risk of several diseases due to old age in these people is expected to enhance the demand for blood cell separation process. In addition, increasing instances of chronic diseases, such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, and diabetes, are expected to boost the application of blood cell separation process in their treatment. However, irregular reimbursement policies and lack of knowledge regarding the operating skills of the system are expected to hinder the growth.

RisingNumber of Cancer Cases in U.S. to Help North America Dominate

North America is expected to dominate the global blood cell separation market owing to the proliferating incidents of chronic diseases in the region. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, nearly 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were reported in the U.S. Improved healthcare, as well as research and development facilities are one of the additional factors responsible for the region’s dominance.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to flourish in the near future. The healthcare infrastructure in key countries of the region including India is still at a developing phase. The scope of development in these countries is expected to further drive the growth of the blood cell separation market.

Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Help them Gain Higher Shares

The global blood cell separation market includes numerous players that are constantly helping the industry to grow. Key players in the industry are adopting several strategies, such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions, in order to increase their market share. For instance, in June 2017, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company based in the U.S., received FDA approval for the commercial launch of Bevyxxa, a novel oral anticoagulant drug.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Blood Cell Separation Market Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

TERUMO BCT, Inc.

Others

What are the key segments in the market?

By Product

Consumables

o Reagents

o Kits

o Beads

Instruments

o Centrifuges

o Flow Cytometers

o Filtration Systems

By Cell Type

Human Cells

Animal Cells

ByTechnique

Centrifugation-based Cell Isolation

Surface marker-based Cell Isolation

Filtration-based Cell Isolation

By Application

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

In-vitro Diagnostics

By End-User

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Hospitals

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Global blood cell separation Market provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

