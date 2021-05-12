The global ”dental CAD/CAM market“ size is projected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2028 owing to the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, states Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Dental CAD/CAM Market, 2021-2028”. The report further states that the global market value was USD 2.06 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-cad-cam-market-105080

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 has brought about the biggest global health emergency upon us. Businesses worldwide have obviously stumbled in the absence of movement of people and materials amid the lockdowns. The healthcare industry has been the busiest with the global spike in the COVID-19 cases during the initial phase. The dental industry has been especially affected since oral checkups require human contact, which has been prohibited for a while now. Prominent players in the industry are focusing on digitalization to find effective solutions to the new challenges.

The global dental CAD/CAM market has also been affected by the pandemic. However, the market is expected to register decent growth. As per our analysis, the market is anticipated to reach USD 2.19 billion in 2021.

Solvay Dental 360 Partners with Amann Girrbach to Offer Ultaire AKP

In August 2018, Solvay Dental 360 joined hands with Amann Girrbach, an innovative industry leader. Under this partnership, the company will offer Ultaire AKP, its high-performance polymer for removable partial denture (RPD) frames, to Amann Girrbach. According to Solvay, this will help the company better provide its product to the labs, dentists, and patients who need them, which will in turn result in improved patient experience. Ultaire AKP acts as a more comfortable, lightweight, and more aesthetically pleasing alternative to the traditional metal RPD frames.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-cad-cam-market-105080

Rapid Increase in Cosmetic Dental Procedures to Drive Growth

The increasing utilization of digital equipment among dentists for precision due to high demand from patients is expected to drive the global dental CAD/CAM market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry among patients is predicted to enhance the demand for dental CAD/CAM systems in the forthcoming years. For instance, as per the survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the dental industry has experienced more than 200% increase in cosmetic dental procedures in the recent years.

High Demand for Digital Dentistry to Help Equipment Segment Gain Leading Market Share

We have categorized the market on the basis of product, type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into equipment (milling machine, scanners, and others) and software. The equipment segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the high demand for digital dentistry. It secured a leading market share in 2020. In addition, In terms of the U.S. market as well, the equipment segment gained the lion’s share.

In terms of type, the market is divided into chair-side and laboratory. Based on the end user, it is fragmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Quick Buy – Dental CAD/CAM Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105080

Presence of Key Players to Propel Demand in North America

North America is set to lead the global dental CAD/CAM market share during the forecast period. The presence of prominent players coupled with the growing digitalization in the dental space and favorable reimbursement policies from governments and insurance companies are projected to boost the demand for dental CAD/CAM in the region. The market value of North America stood at USD 0.77 billion in 2020.

The market in Europe is projected to hold a significant share of the market. The factors that are estimated to drive the market growth include the rapidly growing geriatric population in the region as well as strategic collaborations and acquisitions by the key industry players. For instance, According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2019, over 20.3% of the EU population was over 65 years of age.

Strategic Partnerships to Aid Key Players Offer Innovative Products

Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on collaboration with other industry leaders. This will help them offer innovative products to their customers. For instance, in April 2019, Smile Innovations Group Incorporated (SIG) joined hands with Digital One Dental (DOD), a leading provider of dental laboratory solutions and CAD/CAM systems. This launch will help the company provide fully integrated digital dental solutions to its customers.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-cad-cam-market-105080

Industry Development:

In May 2018, Kulzer GmbH, introduced its new dental CAD software incorporated with artificial intelligence. The latest technology helped the software with precision and optimization of dental bridges.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

Align Technology, Inc. (California, United States)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

Axsys Dental Solutions (Wixom, United States)

MPM Pvt LTD. (Bangalore India)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

PLANMECA OY (Helsinki, Finland)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Yenadent Ltd. (Turkey)

Other Prominent Players

Table of Content:

1 Dental CAD/CAM Market Overview

1.1 Dental CAD/CAM Product Overview

1.2 Dental CAD/CAM Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dental CAD/CAM Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dental CAD/CAM Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Dental CAD/CAM Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Dental CAD/CAM Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dental CAD/CAM Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dental CAD/CAM Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Dental CAD/CAM Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dental CAD/CAM as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Dental CAD/CAM Market

2.8 Key Company Dental CAD/CAM Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Dental CAD/CAM by Application

4.1 Dental CAD/CAM Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Dental CAD/CAM Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM by Application

4.5.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM by Application

5 North America Dental CAD/CAM Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Dental CAD/CAM Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-cad-cam-market-105080

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights :

mHealth Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market | 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports :

Laser Hair Removal Market

Laser Hair Removal Market Size

Laser Hair Removal Market Share

Laser Hair Removal Market Trends

Laser Hair Removal Market Growth

Laser Hair Removal Market Segments

Laser Hair Removal Market Overview

Laser Hair Removal Industry

Laser Hair Removal Market Stastistic

Laser Hair Removal Market Devlopment Strategy

Laser Hair Removal Market Future Growth

Laser Hair Removal Market Research Methodology

Laser Hair Removal Market Drivers

Laser Hair Removal Market Manufacturers

Laser Hair Removal Market Revenue

Laser Hair Removal Market Growth Analysis

Laser Hair Removal Market Search Analysis

Laser Hair Removal Market Condition

Laser Hair Removal Market Covid Effect