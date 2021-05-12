Cancer Biomarkers Market Assessment, Opportunity and Forecast till 2027 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Geographical Overview

The global cancer biomarkers market size isforecastto reach USD 48.20billion by 2026 on account of the increasing popularity of personalized treatment for cancer worldwide. Biomarkers help to detect cancer at an early stage and facilitate noninvasive diagnosis at high-speed by utilizing different proteomic and genomic markers.As per a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer And Others), By Biomarker Type (PSA, HER-2, EGFR,KRAS, and others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals &Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 18.94 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2026.

Report Highlights

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It throws light on recent oncology biomarker market trends, key industry developments, and other interesting insights. The report emphasizes on the table of segmentation based on factors such as cancer type, biomarker type, end user, and geography. The report discusses the list of players operating in the market and the prime strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

The Cancer Biomarkers Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Cancer Biomarkers industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Cancer Biomarkers market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Cancer Biomarkers market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Market Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide to Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a prime factor boosting the cancer biomarkers market growth. In addition to this, the market is also witnessing a significant rise on account of the growing demand for drug discovery and development for various cancer types. Additionally, many pharmaceutical companies are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel biomarkers for cancer therapeutics. Moreover, many clinical trials and pipeline studiesare currently heading towards the end stages of development, and their market entry is likely to attract high cancer biomarkers market revenue in the coming years.

On the flip side, the market may face challenges in terms of reimbursement policies supported by the governments. This is further attributed to the high cost of treatment for cancer,especially indeveloping nations. Nevertheless, government support in spreading awareness about cancer, and the availability of treatment options for the same are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Segmentation:

From a geographical perspective, the global cancer biomarker market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further categorized into nations. Among these, North America earned USD 6.88 billion in 2018 and emerged dominant owing to the high adoption personalized medicine. Europe ranks second in the market with a rising number of research studies for using biomarkers in development and discovery. North America to Emerge Dominant Owing to Higher Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing

Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant oncology biomarker market share on account of rising in investments for research and development of biomarkers. This, coupled with increasing support from government and private bodies for the drug development process and patient stratification.

Competitive Landscape:

Substantial Investment in Research and Development of Novel Therapeutics to Escalate Market Competition

Major companies in the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Healthcare Industry.

The global cancer biomarker market is semi-consolidated in nature. Notable players operating in the market are engaging in strategic collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, company collaborations, and others to gain an edge in the market competition. Apart from this, players are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel therapeutic solutions for various cancer types. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are currently holding dominant cancer biomarker market shares.

List of Key Cancer Biomarker MarketManufacturers:

Myriad RBM

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BioVision Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

R&D System

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Axon Medchem

Significant Industry DevelopmentsofCancer Biomarkers Market Include:

March 2018 –Oncotype DX AR-V7 nucleus detect test, a predictive and prognostics biomarker was launched by Genomic Health Inc. The test helps in therapeutic decisions among patients who suffer from metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) by recognizing a connected variant of the androgen receptor protein namely AR-V7 situated in the nucleus of the circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

November 2018 – A collaborative agreement was signed between AstraZeneca and Biocartis Group NV to obtain molecular diagnostics biomarker for quick results in lung cancer patients across the European region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence/ Incidence, by Cancer Type, by Key Regional/ Countries

New Product Launches, by Key Market Players

Pipeline Analysis, Cancer Biomarkers

Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region S. Canada



Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Abbott CENTOGENE N.V. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. CENTOGENE N.V. Axon Medchem Sino Biological Inc. R&D System BioVision Inc. Myriad RBM Other Prominent Players



Strategic Recommendation

