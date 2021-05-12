The global ”portable ultrasound“ market size is projected to reach USD 3,897.0 million in 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Portable Ultrasound Market, 2020-2026.” The study further mentions that the market stood at USD 1,801.5 million in 2019. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% in the 2020-2026 period. The increasing adoption of ultrasound-based imaging analysis software for integrating deep learning techniques is set to affect growth positively. In January 2020, for instance, Siemens Healthineers introduced its latest ACUSON Redwood Ultrasound System. It features AI-powered tools and advanced applications for smart workflows and higher clinical confidence.

Major Portable Ultrasound Market Key players covered in the report include:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Accutome Inc. (Philadelphia, U.S.)

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Neu-Ulm, Germany)

Other Players

Global Portable Ultrasound Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Portable Ultrasound Market Analysis 2021:

Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the peer market. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the size of the portable ultrasound industry.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rapid Launch of New Models of Imaging Devices to Aid Growth

Manufacturers operating in the global market are constantly launching new products to encourage people to adopt them. Large groups of physicians worldwide are gradually accepting the usage of portable type of ultrasound devices for the treatment of various ailments. New models of such devices are nowadays being introduced for greater efficiency. These factors are anticipated to propel the portable ultrasound market growth in the upcoming years. However, an increasing number of misdiagnosis and unnecessary imaging may result in regulatory overhaul. It is expected to hamper growth.

Segmentation-

Touchscreen Segment to Exhibit High CAGR Stoked by Rising Regulatory Approvals

The market is segregated into type, geography, and end-users. Based on end-users, it is bifurcated into clinics and hospitals. Below is a brief note on the type criterion:

By Type: The market is segmented into touchscreen and built-in-console. Out of these, the built-in-console segment held the largest portable ultrasound market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the surging shift of people towards these systems from conventional equipment. The touchscreen segment, on the other hand, would showcase a high CAGR throughout the forthcoming years fueled by the increasing number of regulatory approvals that are being awarded for the marketing of such systems.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/portable-ultrasound-market-104861

Regional Insights-

Introduction of Innovative Products to Help Europe Remain in Second Position

North America : The region generated USD 733.5 million in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of unique portable ultrasound devices.

: The region generated in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of unique portable ultrasound devices. Europe: It would remain in the second position on account of the rising expenditure in the medical sector by developed countries. Several companies present in this region are also introducing novel products to fulfil the unmet needs. Mindray Medical, for instance, introduced ME series, its state-of-the-art portable ultrasound, to enhance clinical confidence during critical COVID-19 cases.

Competitive Landscape-

Expansion & New Product Launches — Significant Strategies of Key Players

The market contains several prominent companies, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. and GE Healthcare. They collectively account for the largest share because of their technologically advanced product portfolios. Some of the others are engaging in expansion activities to compete with their rivals. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2020: Royal Philips announced the commercial availability of its handheld ultrasound solution, Lumify in Japan. It would help people to keep up with the changing demographics, such as declining geriatric population and birth rate. This new portable ultrasound device will also aid clinicians to monitor medical conditions on the bedside.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Portable Ultrasound market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Portable Ultrasound market? Who are the key manufacturers in Portable Ultrasound market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Portable Ultrasound market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Portable Ultrasound market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Portable Ultrasound market? What are the Portable Ultrasound market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Portable Ultrasound industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Portable Ultrasound market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Portable Ultrasound industry?

Table of Content:

1 Portable Ultrasound Market Overview

1.1 Portable Ultrasound Product Overview

1.2 Portable Ultrasound Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Ultrasound Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Ultrasound Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Ultrasound Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Portable Ultrasound Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Ultrasound Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Ultrasound Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Portable Ultrasound Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Ultrasound as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Portable Ultrasound Market

2.8 Key Company Portable Ultrasound Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Ultrasound Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Portable Ultrasound by Application

4.1 Portable Ultrasound Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Portable Ultrasound Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Ultrasound Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Ultrasound by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Ultrasound by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound by Application

5 North America Portable Ultrasound Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Portable Ultrasound Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Portable Ultrasound Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

