The global “Point-of-care ultrasound“ market size is expected to rise from USD 736.4 million in 2020 to USD 1,639.4 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. The launch of advanced products coupled with a high need for medical imaging in outpatient care settings will foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Point-of-care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Cart-based, and Hand-held), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026.” The market size stood at USD 693.1 million in 2019 and exhibited a slower growth of 6.2% in 2020, owing to the impact of COVID-19.

The coronavirus incident has caused enormous losses to various industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Major Point-of-care Ultrasound Market Key players covered in the report include:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Other Players

Global Point-of-care Ultrasound Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Point-of-care Ultrasound Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Surging Demand for Outpatient Care to Incite Business Development

The shift from inpatient care to outpatient care is expected to have an outstanding impact on the global market during the forecast period. The higher adoption of point-of-care ultrasound systems will enable speedy expansion of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of new treatment methods and technological developments in medical equipment will foster the market’s healthy growth. The new government initiatives and patient preference will simultaneously improve the prospects of the industry in the foreseeable future. The gradual shift for outpatient care settings in retail clinics, urgent care centers, and ambulatory surgical centers will create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, lack of awareness about the highly advanced point of care ultrasound systems is expected to restrain the market’s growth.

Nationwide Lockdown to Negatively Impact Business Amid Coronavirus

The medical devices industry has witnessed a drastic drop owing to the implementation of lockdown in many nations. Moreover, the lack of emergency care has significantly reduced the usage of imaging systems. Likewise, the postponement of non-essential or elective medical procedures has consequently dampened the demand for point-of-care. However, the utilization of imaging systems in the diagnoses of COVID-19 can aid the revival of the market in the coming days. Also, the surging cases of coronavirus will spur demand for such imaging systems, boosting the market’s growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/point-of-care-ultrasound-market-103343

Competitive Landscape:

R&D Activities by Eminent Companies to Stimulate Business Proceedings

The renowned companies are focused on R&D activities for the launch of technologically advanced. For instance, in June 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the commercial launch of Lumify in Japan, a point-of-care ultrasound system. Furthermore, some of the emerging companies in the global market are based in China, such as Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, and EDAN Instruments. These companies are adopting strategies to expand their presence in the industry during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outpatient care, especially in rural areas. The increasing healthcare expenditure and systems will contribute positively to the Asia Pacific market’s growth. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to account for a significant share owing to the increasing demand for medical imaging in outpatient healthcare settings.

Key Development:

July 2020: FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, announced its latest point-of-care ultrasound product, the new Sonosite PX ultrasound system.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Point-of-care Ultrasound market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Point-of-care Ultrasound market? Who are the key manufacturers in Point-of-care Ultrasound market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Point-of-care Ultrasound market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Point-of-care Ultrasound market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Point-of-care Ultrasound market? What are the Point-of-care Ultrasound market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Point-of-care Ultrasound industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Point-of-care Ultrasound market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Point-of-care Ultrasound industry?

