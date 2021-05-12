Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Scrap Recycling market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electronic Scrap Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

IT, Office Equipment and Handheld Devices

Large White Goods

Small Home Appliances

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Refrigerator

TV Set

Air Conditioner

Washing Machine

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Electrocycling

Eletronic Recyclers International

Umicore

Waste Management

Kuusakoski

GEEP

Gem

Dongjiang

Stena Metall Group

GLE Scrap Metal

Cimelia

E-Parisaraa

Enviro-Hub Holdings

Environcom

Veolia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electronic Scrap Recycling market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electronic Scrap Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Scrap Recycling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Scrap Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electronic Scrap Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

2.2.3 Small Home Appliances

