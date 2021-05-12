COVID-19 World Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Hard Adventure Sports Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Hard Adventure Sports Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Climbing Equipment

Cycling Equipment

Camping Equipment

Others

By End-User / Application

Dry Land Sports

Water Sports

Air Sports

By Company

Big Agnes

Arc’teryx

Giant Bicycles

Johnson Outdoors

Trek Bikes

Black Diamond

DBI Sala

Edelrid

GF Protection Inc.

Klein Tools

La Sportiva

Mad Rock

Mammut

Petzl

TABLE OF CONTENT

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Hard Adventure Sports Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Continued…

