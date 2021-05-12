NewsWinters

COVID-19 World Anti-skid Mats Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Anti-skid Mats , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Anti-skid Mats market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type
Polypropylene Fiber
PVC
Thermoplastic Rubber
Others
By End-User / Application
Residential Areas
Commercial Areas
By Company
3M

Cintas
Forbo International
NoTrax
UniFirst
American Floor Mats
Apache Mills
Bergo Flooring
Birrus Matting Systems
Crown Matting Technologies
Eagle Mat and Floor Products
KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES
Milliken & Company
PromoMatting
Unimat Industries

