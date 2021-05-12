COVID-19 World Computer Case Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Computer Case , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Computer Case market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Aluminum Case
Plastic Case
Metal-Plastic Case
By End-User / Application
Personal Use
Commercial Use
By Company
Areocool
Antec
Apevia
Compucase
Cooler master
Corsair
Cougar
HP
In Win
Lian Li
NZXT
Raidmax
Roswill
SilverStone
Thermaltake
Winsis
Xion
