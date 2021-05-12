Global Composite Floor Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Composite Floor , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Composite Floor market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

High Pressure Laminated Flooring

Solid Wood Composite Floor

PVC Composite Floor

By End-User / Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Company

Shaw Industries

Tarkett USA

Abet

Pergo

Armstrong

Bruce Flooring

Formica Group

BerryAlloc

Mannington Mills

Faus Group

Mohawk Industries

Alsafloor SA

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Beaulieu International Group

CLASSEN Group

Hamberger Industriewerke

Kronoflooring

UNILIN

Skema Srl

Witex Flooring

Robina Flooring

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Composite Floor Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Composite Floor Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Composite Floor Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Composite Floor Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Composite Floor Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Composite Floor Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Composite Floor Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

….. continued

