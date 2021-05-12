Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Overview, Size, Share, and Trends 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market will register a 21.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3050.8 million by 2025, from $ 1425.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PSIM+

PSIM

PSIM lite

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial

First Responders

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tyco international

ela-soft GmbH

Intergraph

Axxon Soft

Vidsys

Genetec

Quantum Secure

CNL

Verint Systems

PRYSM Software

Advancis Software＆Services GmbH

Intergrated Security Manufacturing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 PSIM+

2.2.3 PSIM lite

2.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Critical Infrastructure

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 First Responders

2.4.4 Military

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) by Players

3.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….. continued

