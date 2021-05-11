Bio-based Polypropylene Market Size, Trends, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2028

Summary:

Some of the key players in the bio-based polypropylene market such as Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), NaturePlast (France), Neste Oyj (Finland), Braskem (U.S.), Borealis (U.S.), and others.

The global bio-based polypropylene market size is projected to reach USD 996.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Bio-Based Polypropylene Market, 2021-2028”. The report states that the value of this market stood at USD 68.5 million in 2020.

The unprecedented upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive and construction industries are expected to negatively impact the bio-based polypropylene market growth. Bio-based PP has been increasingly used in the making of automotive interiors and engine components, while in the construction industry this material is extensively used in bathroom fixtures, insulation, and roof panels. Thus, the coronavirus is likely to dampen the prospects of this market in the immediate future.

Braskem America Introduces Green Polypropylene

Braskem, one of the leading bio-polymer producers in the world, announced the release of ‘I’m green’ recycled green polypropylene (PP) in October 2019. Representing one of the first bio-based PP formulations under the ‘I’m green’ portfolio, the recycled PP offering is aimed at advancing Braskem’s commitment to transform the linear economy of plastics into a circular one. The ‘I’m green’ umbrella brand of Braskem also includes post-consumer-recycled (PCR) resins, bio-based resins, and a mix of bio-plastics and PCR solutions. The launch of the novel bio-based PP will enable Braskem to firmly secure its position in the bio-plastics industry as well as cater to a wide range of end-user industries.

Widening Application of Bio-based PP in Auto Manufacturing to Fuel the Market

Conventionally formulated polypropylene has been one of the mainstay raw materials adopted by vehicle manufacturers to make cost-efficient interior components. However, with an increasing emphasis on improving the sustainability quotient in the auto industry, auto companies are steadily transitioning towards biodegradable materials to make their vehicles lightweight and energy-efficient. Bio-based polypropylene is speedily becoming the preferred choice of material for automakers due to its high recyclability and biodegradability.

For example, General Motors has been utilizing bio-based PP for seatbacks in its Cadillac DeVille and PP derived from flax for its trim and shelving in the Chevrolet Impala. Similarly, Toyota uses bio-PP for injection molded parts such as scuff plates and interior trims. The opportunities for organically derived PP are, thus, immense in the auto industry.

Packaging Segment to Dominate in Terms of Market Share

On the basis of application, the market has been segregated into building & construction, consumer goods, packaging, and others. Among these, the packaging segment dominated the market in 2020 and will retain its commanding position due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials from the food & beverage industry. The automotive segment is also anticipated to enlarge its share of 12.24% in the global market and a share of 11.83% in the Germany market in the forthcoming years.

By region, this market has been grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Europe Market Registers USD 34.4 Million Revenue in 2020

Among regions, Europe is forecasted to lead the bio-based polypropylene market share on account of the growing adoption of naturally derived polymers in the region’s robust auto sector. This adoption trend is also fuelled by the EU’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral within the next couple of decades. In 2020, the Europe market size stood at USD 34.4 million .

. The booming demand for individual passenger cars in developing nations will foster enduring growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

In Brazil, rapid urbanization and the sterling growth of the domestic consumer goods industry will propel the demand for bio-based polypropylene in Latin America.

Strategic Partnerships to Enable Key Players to Expand Geographic Presence

Key players in this market are strategically partnering with different companies in a bid to expand their presence and operations across diverse geographies. Moreover, companies are also making heavy investments in research & development activities to create inventive bio-PP solutions and widen their business horizons, both regionally and internationally.

Industry Development

September 2020: Borealis, Borouge, and ITOCHU announced their jointly developed plans to augment the penetration of bio-based PP in Japan. The motivation behind this venture is based on Japan’s recent declaration that it aims to introduce around 2 million tons of renewable plastic products by 2030 in the country to combat climate change.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report:

Borealis AG (Austria)

NaturePlast (France)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Braskem (U.S.)

Neste Oyj (Finland)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)

