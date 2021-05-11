Global Transdermal Patch Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Transdermal Patch market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Transdermal Patch, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Transdermal Patch market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Transdermal Patch companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Methyl Salicylate-based Patch

Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

Nicotine Transdermal Patch

Estradiol Transdermal Patch

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Relieve Pain

Smoking Stopping

Cardiovascular Diseases

Menopausal Syndrome

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

UCB Pharma

Mylan

Novartis

GSK

Nitto Denko

Luye Pharma Group

Teikoku Seiyaku

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Mundipharma

Bayer

Lohmann Therapie-Systeme

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Transdermal Patch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Transdermal Patch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transdermal Patch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transdermal Patch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Transdermal Patch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transdermal Patch Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Transdermal Patch Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Transdermal Patch Segment by Type

2.2.1 Methyl Salicylate-based Patch

2.2.2 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch

2.2.3 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

2.2.4 Nicotine Transdermal Patch

2.2.5 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Transdermal Patch Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Transdermal Patch Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Transdermal Patch Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Transdermal Patch Segment by Application

2.4.1 Relieve Pain

2.4.2 Smoking Stopping

2.4.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

2.4.4 Menopausal Syndrome

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Transdermal Patch Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Transdermal Patch Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Transdermal Patch Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Transdermal Patch Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

