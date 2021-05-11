Dairy Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global dairy market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Dairy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fluid Milk, Flavoured Milk, Drinkable Yogurt, Cheese, Ice-Cream, UHT Milk, Milk Powder, Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Retailers, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Online Channels, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other dairy market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Companies Covered in the Report:

The Lactalis Group

Amul Industries Private Limited

Dairy Farmers of America

Nestle S.A.

Muller Group

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetables Private Ltd.

Kraft Foods

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Groupe Danone

Arla Foods The global diary market size is slated for steady expansion in the upcoming years owing to increasing demand for dairy and dairy products, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Dairy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fluid Milk, Flavoured Milk, Drinkable Yogurt, Cheese, Ice-Cream, UHT Milk, Milk Powder, Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Retailers, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Online Channels, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the Agricultural Outlook report jointly produced by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), dairy demand in developed countries is expected to rise to 23.1 kg per capita by 2027 from 22.2 kg per capita in 2017. In developing countries, the report notes, the growth will be from 10.6 kg to 13.5 kg between 2017 and 2027. Moreover, the report projects that the global dairy production is likely by 22% in 2027 from current levels, with developing countries accounting for nearly 80% of this rise. These projections will drive the dairy market trends during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Dairy Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Dairy Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Dairy Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Dairy Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

