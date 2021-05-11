Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Oncolytic Virus Therapy market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Oncolytic Virus Therapy value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses
Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses
Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Melanoma
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Amgen
Lokon Pharma
Oncolytics Biotech
Transgene SA
Oncolys BioPharma
Viralytics
SillaJen Biotherapeutics
Targovax
Sorrento Therapeutics
PsiOxus Therapeutics
Genelux Corporation
Cold Genesys
TILT Biotherapeutics
Vyriad
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oncolytic Virus Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Oncolytic Virus Therapy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Oncolytic Virus Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Oncolytic Virus Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Segment by Type
2.2.1 HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses
2.2.3 Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
2.2.4 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
2.2.5 Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
2.3 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Segment by Application
2.4.1 Melanoma
2.4.2 Prostate Cancer
2.4.3 Breast Cancer
2.4.4 Ovarian Cancer
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….continued
