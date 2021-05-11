Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Oncolytic Virus Therapy market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Oncolytic Virus Therapy value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses

Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses

Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amgen

Lokon Pharma

Oncolytics Biotech

Transgene SA

Oncolys BioPharma

Viralytics

SillaJen Biotherapeutics

Targovax

Sorrento Therapeutics

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Genelux Corporation

Cold Genesys

TILT Biotherapeutics

Vyriad

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oncolytic Virus Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oncolytic Virus Therapy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oncolytic Virus Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Oncolytic Virus Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Segment by Type

2.2.1 HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses

2.2.2 Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses

2.2.3 Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

2.2.4 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

2.2.5 Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

2.3 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Segment by Application

2.4.1 Melanoma

2.4.2 Prostate Cancer

2.4.3 Breast Cancer

2.4.4 Ovarian Cancer

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

