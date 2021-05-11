The ”Latin America eyewear“ market is set to gain momentum from the increasing geriatric population in the region. Old people are mainly prone to suffering from ophthalmic disorders or vision impairments. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Latin America Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles (Frames, Lens), Sunglasses (Plano, Prescription), and Contact Lenses (Toric, Multifocal, and Sphere)); By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, and Ophthalmic Clinics), 2020-2027.” The report further states that the Latin America eyewear market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Hinder Growth Fueled by Reduction in Patient Visits

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled several medical institutions to either postpone or cancel all the non-essential ophthalmic procedures. They are mainly doing this to avoid physical contact with patients for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus. A research conducted by doctors in Goiana, for instance, showed that in 2020, the total number of patient visits in ophthalmic clinics declined by 60.0% in Brazil, unlike the previous year. We are offering accurate research reports to help you pave the way toward success and invest in the Latin America eyewear industry accordingly.

Major Latin America Eyewear Market Key players covered in the report include:

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

EssilorLuxottica (Charenton-le-Pont, France)

CooperVision (Lake Forest, California, US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, New Jersey, US)

Bausch Health Incorporated (Bridgewater Township, US)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Oberkochen, Germany)

Com(Bogotá, Colombia)

Safilo Group S.p.A (Padua, Italy)

Ben & Frank (Ciudad de, Mexico)

mx (Mexico City, Mexico)

la (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

com (Mexico City, Mexico)

cl (Santiago, Chile)

Other Prominent Player

Global Latin America Eyewear Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Latin America Eyewear Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Computers to Accelerate Growth

The cases of ophthalmic disorders, such as cataract, myopia, and glaucoma are increasing rapidly in Latin America in recent years. The rising usage of digital screens, namely, smartphones, computers, laptops, and televisions is one of the crucial reasons responsible for the higher prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, mentioned that more than 25 million people in Caribbean and Latin American countries were affected by age-related macular degeneration in 2019. These factors are anticipated to propel the Latin America eyewear market growth in the near future. However, the surging adoption of LASIK surgeries may hamper the demand for eyewear products in this region.

Segment-

Spectacles Segment Held Dominant Share in 2019 Backed by Rising Cases of Hypermetropia

Based on product type, the spectacles segment procured the largest Latin America eyewear market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of hypermetropia and other vision impairments among the general population in the region. Hence, the demand for vision correction products and devices, such as spectacles is set to grow.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/latin-america-eyewear-market-104573

Regional Insights-

Presence of Established Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Mexico

In 2019, Brazil generated USD 4.17 billion in terms of revenue in the Latin America eyewear industry. The presence of numerous eyewear companies, coupled with the increasing government initiatives would contribute to this growth. Also, the high demand for multiple eyewear products in this country would aid growth.

Mexico, on the other hand, is expected to retain its second position throughout the forthcoming years. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure in this country would boost growth. Additionally, the rising cases of ocular disorders are set to spur the demand for eyewear.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain a Competitive Edge by Unveiling State-of-the-art Eyewear Products

The market for eyewear in Latin America contains numerous prominent manufacturers that are presently striving to gain a competitive edge by launching innovative products. The high demand in this region is also boosting these firms to compete with their rivals by generating more sales. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company’s ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target’ or HALT technology.

: Essilor introduced its new generation of spectacle lens solutions called Stellest™ lens to fight against myopia. It was designed with the help of the company’s ‘Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target’ or HALT technology. February 2019: Essilor International acquired majority stakes in a prescription laboratory named Indulentes. It is based in Ecuador. This will help the former to strengthen its presence in the country.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Latin America Eyewear market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Latin America Eyewear market? Who are the key manufacturers in Latin America Eyewear market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Latin America Eyewear market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Latin America Eyewear market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Latin America Eyewear market? What are the Latin America Eyewear market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Latin America Eyewear industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Latin America Eyewear market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Latin America Eyewear industry?

Table of Content:

1 Latin America Eyewear Market Overview

1.1 Latin America Eyewear Product Overview

1.2 Latin America Eyewear Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Latin America Eyewear Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Latin America Eyewear Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Latin America Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Latin America Eyewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Latin America Eyewear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Latin America Eyewear Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Latin America Eyewear Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Latin America Eyewear as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Latin America Eyewear Market

2.8 Key Company Latin America Eyewear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Latin America Eyewear Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.1 Latin America Eyewear Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Latin America Eyewear Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Latin America Eyewear Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Latin America Eyewear Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Latin America Eyewear by Application

5 North America Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Latin America Eyewear Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

