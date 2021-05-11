The global “computed tomography (CT) scanners“ market size is expected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced imaging systems including computed tomography systems will stimulate the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled The market size stood at USD 6.86 billion in 2019.

The catastrophe caused by coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Major Computed Tomography Scanners Market Key players covered in the report include:

GE Healthcare (Massachusetts, United States)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Neusoft Medical Systems (Shenyang, China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Shimoishigami, Japan)

Carestream Health (New York, U.S.)

Planmeca Oy (Helsinki,Finland)

Fujifilm Corporation (Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Computed Tomography Scanners Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/computed-tomography-ct-scanner-market-104461

Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Computed Tomography Scanners Market Analysis 2021:

Rising Cases of Chronic Disorders to Fuel Product Demand for CT Scanners

The demand for early-stage diagnosis among patients will foster the healthy growth of the market. The developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries will spur demand for effective and advanced diagnostic systems, which, in turn, will spur demand for computed tomography scanners. The increasing cases of chronic disorders in the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and India will further propel the market’s development. According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 121.5 million adults were suffering from cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. in 2018. The growing number of patients undergoing imaging procedures will have a positive impact on the CT scanners market growth. According to the NHS, an estimated 2.5 million people in the U.K. are suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Surging CT Scan Procedures to Uplift Market During Pandemic

The application of computed tomography in Covid-19 management is expected to promote the growth of the market. Computed tomography has evolved as an essential tool in managing and diagnosis of covid-19 patients. The rising number of CT scanners can offer favorable conditions for the market during coronavirus. However, the declined number of oncology, and cardiology procedures can reduce demand for computed tomography systems, which, in turn, will dampen the growth of the market. Besides, the declined sales recorded by key companies will further retard the expansion of the market. For instance, GE Healthcare, one of the major players in the global market, registered a 9% decline in Q3 ended September 2020 as compared to Q3 2019, due to the lower equipment demand during the period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/computed-tomography-ct-scanner-market-104461

Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure to Augment Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold the largest CT scanners market share during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about chronic disorders. The well-established healthcare facilities in countries such as, Germany, France, and Italy will aid development in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The developing healthcare sector and strong unmet need for advanced diagnostic systems in diagnostic centers will create opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.

September 2019: Hitachi, Ltd. announced that it has received the U.S FDA clearance for Scenaria View premium performance CT that can satisfy all the essential clinical needs.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Computed Tomography Scanners market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Computed Tomography Scanners market? Who are the key manufacturers in Computed Tomography Scanners market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Computed Tomography Scanners market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Computed Tomography Scanners market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Computed Tomography Scanners market? What are the Computed Tomography Scanners market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Computed Tomography Scanners industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Computed Tomography Scanners market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Computed Tomography Scanners industry?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/computed-tomography-ct-scanner-market-104461

Table of Content:

1 Computed Tomography Scanners Market Overview

1.1 Computed Tomography Scanners Product Overview

1.2 Computed Tomography Scanners Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Computed Tomography Scanners Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Computed Tomography Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Computed Tomography Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Computed Tomography Scanners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Computed Tomography Scanners Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Computed Tomography Scanners Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Computed Tomography Scanners as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Computed Tomography Scanners Market

2.8 Key Company Computed Tomography Scanners Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Computed Tomography Scanners Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Computed Tomography Scanners by Application

4.1 Computed Tomography Scanners Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Computed Tomography Scanners Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanners by Application

4.5.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Computed Tomography Scanners by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography Scanners by Application

5 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Scanners Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Computed Tomography Scanners Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Devlopment Strategy

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Future Growth

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research Methodology

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Drivers

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Manufacturers

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Revenue

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Search Analysis

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Condition

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Covid Effect

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market CAGR Value

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Updates

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Demand

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Segments

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Overview

COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry