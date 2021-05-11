Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Medtronic

Maquet Holding

Xenios AG

ALung Technologies

Sorin Group

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

2.2.2 VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

2.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Neonatal

2.4.2 Pediatric

2.4.3 Adult

2.5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Company

3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….continued

