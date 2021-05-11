The global ”video laryngoscope“ market is set to gain impetus from the rising focus of renowned companies on manufacturing novel devices to fulfil the unmet demand for performing difficult intubations from healthcare professionals. Dilon Technologies Inc., for instance, launched CoPilot VL+ in February 2018,to help healthcare providers receive a clear view of the airway while inserting breathing tubes. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Video Laryngoscope Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Reusable, and Single-use); By Type (Integrated Display Models, and Cart-based Models); By End Users (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, and Others (Pre-hospital, EMS, etc.)), 2020-2027.” The report further states that the video laryngoscope market size was USD 219.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 795.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Major Video Laryngoscope Market Key players covered in the report include:

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (Illinois, United States)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Tuttlingen, Germany)

PRODOL MEDITEC (Guecho, Spain)

Marshall Products (Radstock, United Kingdom)

Ambu A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Intersurgical Ltd. (Wokingham, United Kingdom)

Vivid Medical, Inc. (California, U.S)

Salter Labs (Texas, United States)

Verathon Inc. (Washington, United States)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Other Prominent Players

Global Video Laryngoscope Market report covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Video Laryngoscope Market Analysis 2021:

Drivers & Restraints-

A Need to Prevent Adverse Conditions will Augment Growth

Direct laryngoscope is causingfailure in intubationrapidly worldwide. It often results in severe consequences, such as fatalities, dental damage, brain damage,dysrhythmias, laryngeal spasm,cardiac arrest, bronchospasm, and laryngeal spasm. To prevent these conditions, healthcare providers are nowadays using anesthesia video laryngoscope devices with higher visualization capabilities. It would further contribute to thevideo laryngoscope market growth in the near future.However, these devices are very expensive. Medtronic, for instance, announced that the cost of a reusable device ranges between USD 1,000 to USD 8,000. It may hamper the demand for video laryngoscopedevices.

Segment-

Reusable Segment to Lead Stoked by Availability of Disposable Blades

Based onthe product, the reusable segment heldthe largest video laryngoscope market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the availability of disposable blades. Besides, these products are easy to operate and are capable of performing difficult intubation efficiently during emergencies.

Regional Insights-

North America to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Presence of Developed Healthcare Infrastructure

Geographically, in 2019, North America generated USD 93.9 millionin terms of revenue. The region is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rising affordability among patients, and surging usage ofstate-of-the-artvideo laryngoscopes.

On the other hand, Europe is set to exhibit a significant CAGR in the near future backed by the rising obese populations that are getting admitted in the emergency department of hospitals. In Asia Pacific, the increasing awareness of the availability of minimally invasive treatment options would propel growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Mergers & New Product Developments to Compete with Rivals

The global market for video laryngoscopeis dominated by a few companies, namely, Ambu A/S, Medtronic, and Verathon Inc.Most of these companies are focusing on developing unique devices to cater to the high demand from healthcare institutions. Some of the others are adopting the mergers and acquisitions strategy to gain a competitive edge by opening new firms. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 : Scientists of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) developed a cost-effective video laryngoscope that performs invasive procedures, such as intubation quickly and accurately. At the same time, it enables better vision.

: Scientists of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) developed a cost-effective video laryngoscope that performs invasive procedures, such as intubation quickly and accurately. At the same time, it enables better vision. September 2019:SunMed Holdings and Salter Labs merged to provide better service to their customers by possessing a wider product portfolio and manufacturing. The combined organization will own manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Asia.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Video Laryngoscope market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Video Laryngoscope market? Who are the key manufacturers in Video Laryngoscope market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Video Laryngoscope market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Video Laryngoscope market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Video Laryngoscope market? What are the Video Laryngoscope market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Video Laryngoscope industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Video Laryngoscope market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Video Laryngoscope industry?

