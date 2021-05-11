The ”South East Asia medical gloves“ market size is projected to reach USD 373.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of COVID-19 cases in major Southeast Asian economies is expected to spike the demand for medical gloves in the region, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination); By Material {Surgical (Latex and Synthetic) and Examination (Latex and Synthetic)}; By Category {Surgical (Powdered and Powder-free) and Examination (Powdered and Powder-free)} By End User {Surgical (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others) and Examination (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others)} and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit several Southeast economies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in December 2020, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Myanmar stood at 100,431, with 2,132 deaths, while in the Philippines there are 442,785 confirmed cases, with 8,670 deaths. Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia have been exceptionally efficient at containing the spread of the virus, as per WHO data. In September 2020, Southeast Asian countries signed a declaration in Bangkok to collectively fight the coronavirus by augmenting the healthcare systems in the region. This initiative will favor the adoption disposable medical gloves in Southeast Asia as hospital admissions spike and the need for high-quality healthcare heightens in the region.

Major South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Key players covered in the report include:

Safe Gloves (Suratthani, Thailand)

Hi Care Thai Company Ltd. (Hatyai, Thailand)

PT Universal Gloves (Deli Serdang, Indonesia)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Innovative Gloves (Hatyai, Thailand)

Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India)

Indoplas Phillipines Incorporated (Metro Manila, Philippines)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry PLC (Hatyai, Thailand)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia)

South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Analysis 2021:

Driving Factor

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Foster Market Growth

One of the principal forces fueling the South East Asia medical gloves market growth is the persistent prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mainly cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases, in the Southeast Asian countries. In a recent report, the WHO has revealed that NCDs will kill approximately 10.4 million people in Southeast Asia between 2010 and 2020. More significantly, the WHO has highlighted that 48% of all NCD deaths in the region are below 70 years of age. Furthermore, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation states that NCDs constitute 44% of the disability-adjusted life years in Southeast Asia. Chronic diseases, especially in severe cases, require constant medical attention and many times patients have to undergo multiple surgical procedures. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases in Southeast Asia is thus likely to generate booming demand for disposable medical gloves and accelerate the growth of this market.

Country Insights

Indonesia to Emerge as the Top Country; the Philippines to Register Highest Growth Rate

At USD 18.14 million, Indonesia led the South East Asia medical gloves market share in 2019 and the country is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period. The primary reason for its leading position is the improving healthcare expenditure by the national government along with increasing awareness about the spread of infections through improper medical clothing.

The Philippines is expected to present excellent opportunities for market players as the country recently banned the use of powdered gloves. Revenue generation from the costlier powder-free gloves is anticipated to attract investments from foreign companies into the region’s medical gloves industry.

Competitive Landscape

Aggressive Expansion of Production Capacities by Key Players to Stimulate Competition

Key glove manufacturers in Southeast Asia are aggressively elevating their production capabilities to ensure their dominant hold on the global medical gloves industry. The increased production capacities are enabling these companies to bolster their regional presence, widen their offerings, and broaden their international sales horizons.

Industry Developments:

November 2020: Top Glove Corporation announced that its annual rubber glove production capacity reached 90 billion pieces in October 2020. The main reason cited by the company this prolific achievement was the surge in COVID-19 cases in October that escalated the demand for disposable gloves in the country.

Top Glove Corporation announced that its annual rubber glove production capacity reached 90 billion pieces in October 2020. The main reason cited by the company this prolific achievement was the surge in COVID-19 cases in October that escalated the demand for disposable gloves in the country. July 2020: Hartalega Holdings acquired a 95-acre piece of land in Selangor that will be part of the next phase of the company’s expansion strategy called the Hartalega Next Generation Complex 2.0. The plan includes installation of 82 production lines to produce 32 billion units of gloves across seven production plants.

Table of Content:

1 South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Overview

1.1 South East Asia Medical Gloves Product Overview

1.2 South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players South East Asia Medical Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company South East Asia Medical Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in South East Asia Medical Gloves as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into South East Asia Medical Gloves Market

2.8 Key Company South East Asia Medical Gloves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves by Application

4.1 South East Asia Medical Gloves Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global South East Asia Medical Gloves Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves by Application

4.5.2 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves by Application

4.5.4 Latin America South East Asia Medical Gloves by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa South East Asia Medical Gloves by Application

5 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific South East Asia Medical Gloves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

