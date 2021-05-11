Global Oncolytic Virus Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Oncolytic Virus market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 20 million by 2025, from $ 15 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oncolytic Virus business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oncolytic Virus market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oncolytic Virus, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oncolytic Virus market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oncolytic Virus companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Imlygic

Oncorine

Others

Imlygic is the most widely used type which takes up about 85% of the total market share in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Melanoma

Other Cancers

The application of oncolytic virus therapy includes melanoma and other cancer, and the proportion of sales for melanoma in 2018 is about 85.52%.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amgen

Lokon Pharma

Oncolytics Biotech

Transgene SA

Oncolys BioPharma

Viralytics

SillaJen Biotherapeutics

Targovax

Sorrento Therapeutics

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Genelux Corporation

Cold Genesys

TILT Biotherapeutics

Vyriad

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oncolytic Virus consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oncolytic Virus market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oncolytic Virus manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oncolytic Virus with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Oncolytic Virus submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Oncolytic Virus Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Oncolytic Virus Segment by Type

2.2.1 Imlygic

2.2.2 Oncorine

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Oncolytic Virus Segment by Application

2.4.1 Melanoma

2.4.2 Other Cancers

2.5 Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Oncolytic Virus by Company

3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Oncolytic Virus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Oncolytic Virus Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Oncolytic Virus by Regions

4.1 Oncolytic Virus by Regions

4.2 Americas Oncolytic Virus Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Oncolytic Virus Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Oncolytic Virus Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Oncolytic Virus Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Oncolytic Virus Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Oncolytic Virus Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Oncolytic Virus by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Oncolytic Virus Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Oncolytic Virus Distributors

10.3 Oncolytic Virus Customer

Continued…

