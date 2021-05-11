Global Animal Healthcare Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Animal Healthcare market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 35200 million by 2025, from $ 28290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Animal Healthcare business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Animal Healthcare market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Animal Healthcare, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Animal Healthcare market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Animal Healthcare companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Companion Animal

Farm Animal

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zoetis

Vetoquinol

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco

Bayer Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Dechra

Ceva Animal Health

Phibro

Virbac

Ouro Fino Saude

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animal Healthcare consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Animal Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animal Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animal Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Animal Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Animal Healthcare Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Animal Healthcare Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Animal Healthcare Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pharmaceuticals

2.2.2 Vaccines

2.3 Animal Healthcare Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Animal Healthcare Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Animal Healthcare Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Animal Healthcare Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Animal Healthcare Segment by Application

2.4.1 Companion Animal

2.4.2 Farm Animal

2.5 Animal Healthcare Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Animal Healthcare Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Animal Healthcare Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Animal Healthcare Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Animal Healthcare by Company

3.1 Global Animal Healthcare Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Animal Healthcare Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Animal Healthcare Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Animal Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Animal Healthcare Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Animal Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Animal Healthcare Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Animal Healthcare Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Animal Healthcare Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Animal Healthcare Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Animal Healthcare by Regions

4.1 Animal Healthcare by Regions

4.2 Americas Animal Healthcare Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Animal Healthcare Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Animal Healthcare Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Animal Healthcare Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Animal Healthcare Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Animal Healthcare Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Animal Healthcare Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Animal Healthcare Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Animal Healthcare Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Animal Healthcare Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Animal Healthcare Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Animal Healthcare Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Animal Healthcare Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Animal Healthcare by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Animal Healthcare Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Animal Healthcare Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Animal Healthcare Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Animal Healthcare Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

