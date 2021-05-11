Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ 33850 million in 2019. We give this scenario a % probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Immune Diagnosis

Clinical and Biochemical

Molecular Diagnosis

POCT

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Laboratory

Other

In 2018, hospitals account for about 48.54% of the total downstream market. It is predicted that the market share of downstream hospitals will remain stable from 2019 to 2025.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roche

Bio-Rad

Danaher

Thermal Fisher

Sysmex Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Biomerieux

BD

Siemens

KHB

Leadman

Da An Gene

Myriad Genetics

Mindray Medical

QIAGEN

Wondfo

Hologic

Biosino

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Segment by Type

2.2.1 Immune Diagnosis

2.2.2 Clinical and Biochemical

2.2.3 Molecular Diagnosis

2.2.4 POCT

2.2.5 Other

2.3 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Laboratory

2.4.3 Other

2.5 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents by Company

3.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents by Regions

4.1 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents by Regions

4.2 Americas In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Consumption by Type

Continued…

