Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4995.7 million by 2025, from $ 3788.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Technetium 99

Fluorine 18

Other

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are mainly divided into technetium 99, fluorine 18 and others. Among them, technetium 99 accounted for the main part, accounting for about 47.56% of the total market in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Diagnostic radiopharmaceutical applications are mainly for oncology, cardiology and others. Among them, oncology accounts for the main part, accounting for about 45.8% of the total market in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cardinal Health

Lantheus

GE Healthcare

Jubilant Pharma

Bracco Imaging

Curium Pharma

China Isotope & Radiation

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group

SIEMENS

Eli Lilly

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Technetium 99

2.2.2 Fluorine 18

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oncology

2.4.2 Cardiology

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Company

3.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Regions

4.1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Regions

4.2 Americas Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

