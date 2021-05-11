Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4633.9 million by 2025, from $ 3740.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gelatin Type

Non-animal Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Catalent

Lonza (Capsugel)

Aenova

Procaps

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Nature’s Bounty

Captek

IVC

.

Strides Pharma Science

EuroCaps

Shineway

By-Health

Donghai Pharm

Soft Gel Technologies

Baihe Biotech

Sirio Pharma

Guangdong Yichao

Ziguang Group

Amway

Yuwang Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gelatin Type

2.2.2 Non-animal Type

2.3 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Health Supplements

2.4.2 Pharmaceutical

2.4.3 Cosmetics

2.5 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) by Company

3.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) by Regions

4.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) by Regions

4.2 Americas Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

