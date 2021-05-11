Global Generic Medicine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Generic Medicine market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Generic Medicine value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Simple Generic Drugs

Super Generic Drugs

Biosimilars

By Application:

CNS

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Teva

Lupin

Novartis – Sandoz

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Mylan

Sanofi

Fresenius Kabi

Aurobindo

Pfizer (Hospira)

Krka Group

Valeant

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy’s

ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)

Cipla

Hikma

Stada Arzneimittel

Apotex

Zydus Cadila

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Generic Medicine market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Generic Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Generic Medicine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Generic Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Generic Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Generic Medicine Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Generic Medicine Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Generic Medicine Segment by Type

2.2.1 Simple Generic Drugs

2.2.2 Simple Generic Drugs

2.2.3 Biosimilars

2.2.3 Biosimilars

2.2.5 CNS

2.2.6 Cardiovascular

2.2.7 Respiratory

2.2.8 Rheumatology

2.2.9 Diabetes

2.2.10 Oncology

2.3 Generic Medicine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Generic Medicine Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Generic Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Generic Medicine Segment by Application

2.4.1 CNS

2.4.2 Cardiovascular

2.4.3 Respiratory

2.4.4 Rheumatology

2.4.5 Diabetes

2.4.6 Oncology

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Generic Medicine Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Generic Medicine Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Generic Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Generic Medicine by Players

3.1 Global Generic Medicine Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Generic Medicine Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Generic Medicine Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Generic Medicine Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Generic Medicine by Regions

4.1 Generic Medicine Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Generic Medicine Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Generic Medicine Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Generic Medicine Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Generic Medicine Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Generic Medicine Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Generic Medicine Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Generic Medicine Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Generic Medicine Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Generic Medicine Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Generic Medicine Market Size by Application

..…continued.

